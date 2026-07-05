BSF seizes 2.4 kg heroin, recovers arms cache near Indo-Pak Border in Ferozepur

Sleuths of the 50 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) seized 2.4 kg of heroin during a search operation near Border Outpost (BOP) Dona Mathar in Gajniwala village of Mamdot block along the Indo-Pak border in Ferozepur district.

Advertisement

According to information, BSF troops recovered the consignment from agricultural fields near the border fence. The heroin is suspected to have been airdropped using a drone. Acting on intelligence inputs and maintaining heightened vigilance, the troops recovered the consignment during the search operation.

Advertisement

Following the seizure, an FIR under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against unidentified persons at Lakho Ke Behram police station.

Advertisement

In another operation, BSF personnel recovered five pistols, 10 magazines and 47 live cartridges from agricultural fields near Bulla Rai Hithar village in the Guruharsahai subdivision.

Sources said the search operation was launched following suspicious drone activity in the area, leading to the recovery of the cache of firearms and ammunition.

Advertisement

An FIR under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act and Sections 26, 27, 28 and 30 of the Indian Aircraft Act has been registered against unidentified persons at Guruharsahai police station.