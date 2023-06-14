BSF seizes 2.6 kg drugs in Ferozepur sector, drone near Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 14

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized 2.6 kg narcotics from the fields near the International Border in Ferozepur sector on Wednesday morning, suspected to have been dropped by a drone.

On June 14, at about 7.30 am, based on specific information, a search operation was launched on the outskirts of Maboke village in Ferozepur district, a BSF officer said.

During search, BSF troops found a black-coloured bag containing three small packets from the fields adjacent to the village, he added.

In a separate incident, a fallen drone was found on the outskirts of Dal village in Tarn-Taran district on Wednesday morning.

A joint search operation was launched by the BSF with Punjab Police in the area after which a quadcopter, DJI Matrice 300 RTK, was recovered from the fields.