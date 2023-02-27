BSF seizes 2.66 kg narcotics along border fence near Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 27

The Border Security Force seized overtwo-and-a-half kg of narcotics, suspected to be heroin, along the International Border in Tarn Taran district on Monday morning.

"On February 27, at about 6.45 am,BSF troops observed suspicious packets lying on the slope of a bundh on the Indian side of the border fencing near Mehdipur village," a BSF officer said.

During a detailed search of the area, BSF troops recovered five packets, weighing 2.66 kg, wrapped with yellow coloured tape, he added.

Yesterday night, the BSF had shot down a Chinese drone that had intruded into Indian airspace from Pakistan in the Amritsar Sector.

#Border Security Force BSF #China #Tarn Taran