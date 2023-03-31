BSF seizes 2.7 kg heroin near International Border in Amritsar, Tarn Taran districts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

In two incidents, the Border Security Force seized 2.7 kg heroin along with a Pakistani currency note of Rs 10 near the International Border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts on Friday.

"On March 31, at about 6.30 am, BSF troops deployed on the border spotted two stuffed black socks lying in the fields along the border fence near Daoke village in Amritsar district," a BSF officer said.

On examining the objects, three packets of heroin weighing about 1.7 kg and a Pakistani currency note were recovered, he added.

In the other incident, at about 7.30 am, BSF troops, while carrying out area domination patrol, found a packet wrapped with yellow adhesive tape near Kalash Havelia village in Tarn Taran district. The packet contained about 1 kg heroin, the officer said.