BSF seizes 2 kg 'heroin' in Ferozepur area

Chandigarh, April 17
The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized about 2 kg narcotics in the Ferozepur sector and parts of a drone in the Amritsar sector.
“On April 16, BSF troops launched a search operation on the outskirts of Chakwazida village near the International Border in Fazilka district,” a BSF officer said. The troops found two packets of narcotics, suspected to be 2 kg heroin. The consignment was most likely dropped by a drone.
In the second incident, the BSF launched a search operation on the evening of April 16 near Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district following information by a farmer. During the search, a broken propeller, resembling that of a DJI series quadcopter, and a 5,935 mAh “Made in China” drone battery were found in the fields.
