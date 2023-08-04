BSF seizes 2kg drugs kept in plastic bottles near border in Ferozepur sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 4

The Border Security Force seized about 2kg narcotics contained in plastic bottles near the International Border in Ferozepur sector on Friday morning.

On August 4, at about 7am, BSF troops carrying out area-domination patrol ahead of the border fence observed suspicious footprints of two persons on the border track near Kalu Arian village," a BSF officer said.

During a thorough search of the area, troops found two small bottles wrapped in yellow plastic and filled with contraband suspected to be heroin from the fields adjacent to the village, he added.

