BSF seizes 2kg drugs kept in plastic bottles near border in Ferozepur sector

Chandigarh, August 4
The Border Security Force seized about 2kg narcotics contained in plastic bottles near the International Border in Ferozepur sector on Friday morning.
On August 4, at about 7am, BSF troops carrying out area-domination patrol ahead of the border fence observed suspicious footprints of two persons on the border track near Kalu Arian village," a BSF officer said.
During a thorough search of the area, troops found two small bottles wrapped in yellow plastic and filled with contraband suspected to be heroin from the fields adjacent to the village, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction in defamation case
Rahul to get back his MP status; court says no reason has be...
Truth vindicated, no force can silence voice of people: Congress on court stay on Rahul's conviction
The Congress describes it as a ‘victory of love over hate’
Nuh SP Varun Singla transferred following violence; Narendra Bijarniya replaces him
Singla will be the new Bhiwani SP
Following Nuh violence, cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi joins probe by Faridabad police
A case was registered against him for trying to stir religio...
ASI begins survey of Gyanvapi mosque
The survey begins at around 7 am, ASI sources say