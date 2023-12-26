BSF seizes 2kg heroin from farmhouse near border in Fazilka

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 26

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized 2 kg narcotics, believed to have been dropped by a drone near the International Border in Fazilka on Tuesday morning.

The BSF received information about the presence of a black bag in a farm house on the outskirts of Jodhawala village, an officer said.

During a search, the BSF recovered four packets of heroin from the bag, which had illuminating strips attached to them, indicating that these may have been dropped by a drone, he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Border Security Force BSF #Fazilka