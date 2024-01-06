BSF seizes 3.2 kg drugs near border in Amritsar Sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized 3.2 kg heroin along the International Border in Amritsar Sector during the early hours of Saturday morning.

"On January 6, at 5:30 in the morning, troops stationed at the border heard the sound of something being dropped near the border fence in the vicinity of Daoke village," a BSF officer said.

Following a search of the area, BSF troops found three packages wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and an Android mobile phone from the fields.

