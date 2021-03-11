BSF seizes 3.9 kg heroin along IB in Amritsar

Amritsar, April 23
The BSF seized 3.970 kg suspected heroin from two locations in the Amritsar sector during the past 24 hours. No arrest has been made. The BSF personnel recovered the contraband during the patrolling along the International Border. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered