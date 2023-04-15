BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Chandigarh, April 15
The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized over 3 kg of narcotics that were dropped by a drone near the International Border in Amritsar Sector in the wee hours of Saturday.
“On April 15, around 3.20 am hours, troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory near Mullakot village in Amritsar district,” a BSF officer said. “As per the laid down drill, troops immediately reacted and fired on the intruding drone,” he added.
Troops deployed in the depth area also heard the sound of drone and of something being dropped in the wheat fields of Bachiwind village in the district.
During initial search of the area, BSF troops recovered a big bag containing three packets, suspected to be containing heroin, weighing 3.2 kg.
One iron ring and a luminous strip were also found attached with the consignment. Search of the area is still in progress.
