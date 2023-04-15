BSF seizes 3 kg narcotics dropped by Pak drone in Amritsar

Chandigarh, April 15
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday said it seized three-kg narcotics dropped by a drone from Pakistan in Punjab's Amritsar district.
"On April 15 at about 3.21 a.m., BSF troops deployed at border heard buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area near Mullakot village in Amritsar district," the BSF said in a statement.
"As per the laid down drill, troops immediately reacted and fired on the intruding drone. The troops deployed in depth area also heard the sound of drone and dropping of something in the wheat fields of Bachiwind village," it added.
The BSF further said that during search of the area, the troops recovered one big bag containing three packets of narcotics, suspected to be heroin, of the gross weight 3.2 kg.
One iron ring and a luminous strip were also found attached with the consignment, it added.
