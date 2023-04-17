BSF seizes 3-kg narcotics in Amritsar, 2 kg in Gurdaspur

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 16

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized 3 kg of narcotics that were dropped by a drone near the International Border in the Amritsar sector on Saturday evening.

Elsewhere along the Punjab frontier, a Pakistani national was apprehended after he had crossed into India inadvertently.

“On April 15, around 8.20 pm, troops deployed at the border heard a buzzing sound of a drone entering from Pakistan into the Indian territory near Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district,” a BSF officer said. As per the laid-down drill, the troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone by firing at it, he added.

Pak national handed over to Rangers Ferozepur: As a goodwill gesture, the BSF handed over a Pakistani national, who had inadvertently crossed over into the Indian territory, to Pak Rangers On Saturday, BSF troops of the 182th Battalion, deputed at Raja Mohtaam BOP, detained Pakistani national Rehmat Ali (72) of Tati Usman village in Kasur district

Nothing objectionable, except personal belongings, was found from him and he was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers — OC

The troops deployed in the depth area also heard the sound of something being dropped in the wheat fields on the outskirts of the village.

During the initial search of the area, the BSF troops found a big bag containing the packets of narcotics, suspected to be heroin weighing about 3 kg, from the fields. An iron ring with hook and four luminous strips were also found attached with the consignment, the officer added.

Yesterday, the BSF seized a similar bag containing about 3-kg narcotics near Bachiwind village in Amritsar district that had also been dropped by a drone.

In another incident, the BSF seized two kg of narcotics from the fields near Bahupur Afgana village in Gurdaspur on Sunday.

“On April 16, during evening hours, the BSF received information of a suspected packet lying in the fields close to its deployment area and after a quick reaction, recovered two packets suspected to contain heroin,” a BSF officer said.

The gross weight of the packets 2.1 kgs. They were tied in a single piece of cloth. A hook was also found attached with the consignment.