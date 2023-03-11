BSF seizes 3kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

Chandigarh, March 11
The Border Security Force has seized about 3kg of narcotics that were dropped by a drone in the Amritsar sector during the early hours of Saturday.
“On March 11, at about 3.12am, the BSF troops deployed at the border heard a buzzing sound of a suspected flying object entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area near Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district,” a BSF officer said.
The troops acted to intercept the drone by firing at it. The troops also heard the sound of something being dropped in the fields, he added.
Further, during initial search of the area, BSF troops seized three packets, suspected to be heroin, weighing 3.055kg, from the fields adjoining the village.
On Friday, the BSF had shot down a drone in the adjoining Gurdaspur sector and recovered an AK-47 rifle along with two magazines and 40 rounds of ammunition.
