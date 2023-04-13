BSF seizes 4.5 kg drugs dropped by drone in Punjab's Fazilka sector

Chandigarh, April 13
The Border Security Force has seized 4.5 kg of narcotics that were dropped by a drone near the International Border in the Fazilka sector.
"On the intervening night of April 12-13, on intelligence-based operations, troops deployed on the border fired at a drone that intruded into Indian airspace," a BSF officer said.
On search of the area two big bags with four packets containing 4.560 kg narcotics, suspected to be heroin, were recovered from the fields near Maharkhewa Mansa village in Fazilka district, he added.
Further search of the area is in progress.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dismisses controversial cop Raj Jit, orders probe against his ‘disproportionate assets’
The action comes after the three SIT reports are opened on R...
Same-sex marriage an urban elitist concept far removed from social ethos, Centre tells Supreme Court
In a fresh affidavit filed in the top court, it says extensi...
Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’
After committing crime, the accused had thrown rifle and sev...
UP Police form SIT to probe killing of Atiq Ahmad, brother Ashraf
In order to ensure qualitative investigation and time-bound ...
FIR lodged after ‘security lapse’ at Navjot Sidhu’s Patiala residence
On Sunday, Sidhu said a suspicious person, with a grey blank...