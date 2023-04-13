BSF seizes 4.5 kg drugs dropped by drone in Punjab's Fazilka sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 13

The Border Security Force has seized 4.5 kg of narcotics that were dropped by a drone near the International Border in the Fazilka sector.

"On the intervening night of April 12-13, on intelligence-based operations, troops deployed on the border fired at a drone that intruded into Indian airspace," a BSF officer said.

On search of the area two big bags with four packets containing 4.560 kg narcotics, suspected to be heroin, were recovered from the fields near Maharkhewa Mansa village in Fazilka district, he added.

Further search of the area is in progress.