BSF seizes 4kg heroin near IB

Chandigarh, December 26
The BSF seized 2 kg narcotics, believed to have been dropped by a drone near the international border in Fazilka on Tuesday morning.
The BSF received information about the presence of a black bag in a farmhouse on the outskirts of Jodhawala village, an officer said.
Another packet containing 2.19 kg heroin, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with illuminating strips, was recovered from the fields adjacent to Metla village in the Gurdaspur Sector on Tuesday.
