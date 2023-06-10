BSF seizes 5.5 kg drugs dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 10

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized 5.5 kg narcotics that were dropped by a drone near the International Border in Amritsar sector in the early hours of Saturday.

On June 10, at around 4 am, BSF troops deployed at the border reported Indian space violation by a drone coming from the Pakistani side. Troops also heard the sound of something having fallen in the fields in depth area near Rai village, a BSF officer said.

During the search of the area, a big packet wrapped in yellow adhesive tape along with a hook attached to it was found from the fields on the outskirts of the village.

On opening of the packet, five smaller packets wrapped with yellow tape, suspected to contain heroin, were found, the officer added.

On Friday, the BSF had seized 5.2 kg narcotics dropped in a similar manner in the same area.