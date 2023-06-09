BSF seizes 5 kg drugs dropped by drone in Amritsar sector

Chandigarh, June 9
The Border Security Force has seized over 5 kg of narcotics that were dropped by a drone near the International Border in Amritsar sector in the wee hours of Friday.
BSF personnel deployed in depth areas heard the buzzing sound of a drone and something being dropped in the fields near Rai village, a BSF officer said.
On searching the area, a big packet wrapped in yellow plastic was found in the fields adjoining the village.
It contained five smaller packets, suspected to be heroin, having a gross weight of 5.26 kg, he added.
