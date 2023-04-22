BSF seizes 5kg drugs near border in Punjab's Amritsar sector

Chandigarh, April 22
The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized 5kg of narcotics near the International Border in Amritsar sector that appears to be dropped by a drone.
"On April 22, during morning hours, on the basis of specific information, BSF troops launched a search operation on the outskirts of Daoke village in Amritsar district," a BSF said.
During search, troops found five packets of the narcotic substance packed as a single consignment from the fields adjoining the village.
