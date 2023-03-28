BSF seizes 6-kg heroin

Amritsar, March 27
The Border Security Force foiled yet another drug smuggling attempt with the help of a drone at Toor, a border village in Amritsar, last night. It seized a bag containing 6 kg of heroin.
The BSF also impounded a motorcycle allegedly belonging to a drug peddler, who had come there to retrieve the drug consignment.
