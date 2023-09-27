BSF seizes 700 gm drugs in Amritsar Sector, 1 held

Chandigarh, September 26
The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a person near the international border in the Amritsar Sector on Tuesday and seized two packets of narcotics based on information revealed by him.
BSF jawans detected the movement of a drone near Daoke village this afternoon, a BSF officer said. At the same time, a BSF and a Punjab Police party observed suspicious movement of two persons near the village.
On noticing the party, they tried to escape, however, troops chased them and managed to apprehend one of them, he added. Later, two packets containing about 700 grams of narcotics were recovered from the fields adjoining the village.
