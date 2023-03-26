BSF seizes 8 kg of narcotics in Amritsar, Tarn Taran districts

Chandigarh, March 25
In two separate incidents, the Border Security Force has seized eight kg of narcotics along the International Border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.
In the first incident, seven kg of drugs, suspected to be heroin, were seized near Wan village in Tarn Taran district on Saturday morning after the jawans spotted suspicious packets lying in the field on the Indian side of the fence, a BSF officer said.
In the second incident, the BSF troops spotted a tea container lying in the fields ahead of the fence near Bharopal village in Amritsar district. A total of 810 gram narcotics suspected to be heroin was found inside the cavity of the container, the officer added.
On Friday, the BSF had seized five Glock 9 mm pistols and 91 rounds of ammunition that had been dropped on the Indian side by a Pakistan drone.
