BSF seizes 959 gm heroin, arrests three

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 25

The Border Security Force (BSF) arrested three persons near the international border in Amritsar sector on Sunday and seized 525 gm narcotics dropped by a drone. In another incident, a packet of drugs, also believed to have been dropped by a drone, was found in the same sector.

On the basis of information about smuggling near Dhanoe Kalan village, the BSF planned a special operation. Around 12.15 pm, the movement of two suspects was noticed in the adjacent fields, followed by the movement of a drone and the sound of something being dropped, a BSF officer said.

The two men, who were trying to get away with a packet wrapped in a yellow adhesive tape, were arrested. The packet contained heroin. Based on information provided by them, another man was arrested, the officer added.

On Monday morning, the BSF troops deployed near Ranian village heard the sound of a drone. During a search in the area, 434 gm heroin was found in the fields. The packet containing the drug was wrapped in transparent tape and a ring was also attached with it.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Border Security Force BSF