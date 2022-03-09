BSF seizes 9kg heroin in Punjab’s Ferozepur

Tribune News Service

Moga, March 9

Border Security Force while carrying a regular special search operation to foil the nefarious attempts of anti-national elements recovered two plastic bags containing 9 packets of contraband (weighing 9 Kg) suspected to be heroin from the fields across the fencing area of Ferozepur sector along the Indo-Pak international border on Wednesday.

These drugs were possibly dropped with the help of a drone. A green coloured bag was attached along with it, containing 4 yellow wrapped packets and 1 small packet in black wrapping (weighing 2.50 gm).