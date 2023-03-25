BSF seizes arms, ammo BSF seizes arms, ammo

Chandigarh, March 24
The BSF seized five pistols and ammunition dropped by a drone in the Gurdaspur Sector during the wee hours of Friday.
“BSF troops deployed along the Indo-Pakistan border at Metla near Gurdaspur detected a drone infiltrating into the Indian territory from Pakistan,” a BSF officer said.
The troops fired upon the drone. During search operations, the BSF troops recovered a one packet, which contained five pistols, 10 magazines and 71 rounds of 9 mm ammunition. Another 20 rounds with .311 imprinted on them were also recovered.
