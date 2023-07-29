BSF seizes bike, drugs at border near Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 28

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a motorcycle and three bottles of contraband near the International Border in the Amritsar sector in the past 24 hours. “Based on specific information regarding suspected movement, the BSF troops carried out search operations on the outskirts of Mode village in Amritsar district on Thursday evening,” a BSF officer said.

During the search, the troops found two small bottles filled with suspected contraband items, weighing 885 grams, along with a motorcycle lying in the fields near the village, he added.

On the morning of July 28, the troops deployed in the depth areas heard a mysterious sound of something being dropped in the fields near the village. On conducting a search in the area, a bottle containing around 425 grams of contraband was found.

