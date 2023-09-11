BSF seizes bottle containing 1.3 kg drugs near border in Tarn Taran sector

Chandigarh, September 11
The Border Security Force (BSF) seized a bottle containing over a kilogram of narcotics near the International Border in the Tarn Taran sector on Monday morning.
At about 7.30am on September 11, while carrying out area domination patrol ahead of the border fence, troops found a green plastic bottle filled with contraband near Mehdipur village, a BSF officer said.
The bottle was concealed in the flood debris collected alongside the border fence. The gross weight of the contraband, suspected to be heroin, is about 1.3 kg, he added.
