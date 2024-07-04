BSF seizes drone near International Border in Amritsar sector

Chandigarh, JuLY 3
The BSF seized a drone along with two pistols, four magazines and 40 rounds of ammunition near the International Border in the Amritsar sector on Wednesday. Based upon inputs, a search operation was launched near Nissoke village, during which the drone with a packet attached to it was found from the paddy fields, a BSF officer said.
