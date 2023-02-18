BSF foils smuggling bid in Gurdaspur sector, recovers huge cache of narcotics and weapons

Chandigarh, February 18
The Border Security Force has foiled a smuggling attempt in Punjab and recovered a large quantity of narcotics and arms and ammunition in the Gurdaspur sector.
On February 18, at about 5.30am, BSF troops deployed in the area of responsibility of Shikar Border Outpost near Dera Baba Nanak in the Gurdaspur sector detected suspicious movement of armed miscreants and smugglers on both sides of the border fence along the Indo-Pakistan border," a BSF officer said.
Troops challenged the miscreants, upon which miscreants from the Pakistani side fired upon BSF troops. Subsequently, the BSF troops returned the fire.
However, the miscreants managed to run away by taking advantage of dense fog and poor visibility, he added.
On search of the area, the BSF recovered 20 packets of narcotics, suspected to be heroin, two pistols, one made in Turkey and the other in China, six magazines, 242 rounds of ammunition and a 12-foot-long plastic pipe.
The police and other agencies have been intimated about the incident.
