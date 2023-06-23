BSF seizes Pak drone, 2-kg drugs in Fazilka

Chandigarh, June 22
The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized a Pakistani drone along with 2 kg narcotics near the International Border in the Fazilka sector on Thursday morning.
A search operation was launched by the BSF on the outskirts of Jodhawala village in the morning based on specific information, a BSF officer said.
During the search, at 6.45 am, BSF personnel found a drone along with a bag containing two packets of narcotics from the fields adjoining the village, he added.
The recovered drone is a quadcopter of DJI Matrice 300 RTK series.
