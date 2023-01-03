BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder in Gurdaspur sector of Punjab

Chandigarh, January 3
The Border Security Force shot a Pakistani intruder on the International Border near Gurdaspur on Tuesday morning.
"At about 8.30am, BSF troops of Channa Border Outpost of Gurdaspur sector observed suspected movement of an armed Pakistani intruder ahead of the border fence, who was approaching the fence from the Pakistani side. The suspected intruder was challenged and neutralised by the BSF troops," an official said.
A pump action shotgun has been recovered from the site. Extensive search of the area is in progress.
This is the first encounter on the border in Punjab this year. Last year, the BSF had killed two Pakistani intruders and apprehended 23 others in Punjab.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...