BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder in Gurdaspur sector of Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

The Border Security Force shot a Pakistani intruder on the International Border near Gurdaspur on Tuesday morning.

"At about 8.30am, BSF troops of Channa Border Outpost of Gurdaspur sector observed suspected movement of an armed Pakistani intruder ahead of the border fence, who was approaching the fence from the Pakistani side. The suspected intruder was challenged and neutralised by the BSF troops," an official said.

A pump action shotgun has been recovered from the site. Extensive search of the area is in progress.

This is the first encounter on the border in Punjab this year. Last year, the BSF had killed two Pakistani intruders and apprehended 23 others in Punjab.