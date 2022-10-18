BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar

Amritsar, October 17
In yet another instance, the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down an octacopter drone near the Rania border outpost in Amritsar on Sunday late evening.
It was carrying around 2-kg heroin which was also recovered from the spot.
This is the second such incident in which an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down by alert BSF jawans on the India-Pak border. Earlier, a quadcopter drone was gunned down in the Ramdass area in Ajnala sub-division two days ago.
A BSF spokesperson on Monday said the troops of 22 Battalion heard a buzzing sound of a drone entering into the Indian Territory in the area of Ranian border village. They immediately opened fire in the direction of the drone, following which it fell on the ground. The BSF cordoned the area and an octacopter drone weighing around 12 kg along with two packets carrying 2-kg contraband was recovered.
