BSF shoots down drone carrying 5kg narcotics in Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 21

The Border Security Force shot down a drone in Sriganganagar sector of Rajasthan on Monday evening as it intruded into the Indian territory, and seized five packets of narcotics.

The drone was found in a damaged condition.

The packets, weighing about 5kg, are suspected to contain heroin, a BSF officer said.

Troops deployed along the border had fired at the drone after detecting its sound.

On Monday morning, a Chinese-made drone was recovered near the International Border in Fazilka sector of Punjab in a joint operation by the Border Security Force and Punjab Police.

In the past few days, there have been several instances of drones, narcotics and weapons being recovered by the security agencies along the International Border in the western theatre.

