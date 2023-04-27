BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar sector, seizes over 2kg heroin and opium

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone near the International Border in Amritsar sector in the wee hours of Thursday and seized over 2 kg of narcotics.

"On April 27, at about 2.20 am, troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing of a suspected drone entering Indian territory from Pakistan near Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district," a BSF officer said.

Troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone by firing at it, he added.

Troops deployed in the depth area also heard the sound of a drone and dropping of consignment in the fields on the outskirts of Dhanoe Kalan.

During initial search of the area, BSF troops recovered a black-coloured Quadcopter, DJI Matrice 300 RTK, in partially broken condition and a big package wrapped with yellow adhesive tape.

The package contained two packets of heroin and two small packets of opium. An iron ring was also found attached with the consignment.

The gross weight of the heroin is approximately 2 kg and that of opium is about 170 gm, the officer said.