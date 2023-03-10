BSF shoots down drone in Gurdaspur sector; recovers AK rifle, 40 rounds

Chandigarh, March 10
The Border Security Force recovered an AK series rifle along with two magazines and 40 rounds of ammunition from a field in Gurdaspur sector after shooting down a drone early Friday morning.
“Troops deployed at the border heard a buzzing sound of a suspected flying object entering from Pakistan into India near Metla village in the district at around 1 am today morning in Gurdaspur. As per the laid down drill troops intercepted the drone by firing at it,” a BSF officer said.
At day break, the whole area was cordoned off in which the local police was also involved. During the search, BSF troops found a hexacopter along with the weapon and ammunition.
The BSF also apprehended a Pakistani national while he was attempting to cross into India in the Ferozepur Sector during the wee hours of Friday.He is said to be a resident of Khyber district in Pakistan.
On Thursday, the BSF had nabbed a Bangladeshi national from the Amritsar Sector and another Pakistani national from the Gurdaspur Sector which they were attempting to cross into India.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise ‘scam’ case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17
The agency had sought Sisodia’s 10-day custody
Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from a high-rise in Gurugram
Ritesh had recently got married and had hosted his wedding r...
PM Modi raises issue of attacks on temples with Australian PM Albanese
Two sides ink 4 agreements providing for cooperation in area...
Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas
No fresh tax; Harpal Cheema announces various new schemes
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh acknowledges pitiable health services in state
Accepted that hospitals, clinics and dispensaries in rural a...