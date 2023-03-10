BSF shoots down drone in Gurdaspur sector; recovers AK rifle, 40 rounds

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

The Border Security Force recovered an AK series rifle along with two magazines and 40 rounds of ammunition from a field in Gurdaspur sector after shooting down a drone early Friday morning.

“Troops deployed at the border heard a buzzing sound of a suspected flying object entering from Pakistan into India near Metla village in the district at around 1 am today morning in Gurdaspur. As per the laid down drill troops intercepted the drone by firing at it,” a BSF officer said.

At day break, the whole area was cordoned off in which the local police was also involved. During the search, BSF troops found a hexacopter along with the weapon and ammunition.

The BSF also apprehended a Pakistani national while he was attempting to cross into India in the Ferozepur Sector during the wee hours of Friday.He is said to be a resident of Khyber district in Pakistan.

On Thursday, the BSF had nabbed a Bangladeshi national from the Amritsar Sector and another Pakistani national from the Gurdaspur Sector which they were attempting to cross into India.

#Border Security Force BSF #Gurdaspur #Pakistan