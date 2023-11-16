BSF shoots down drone, seizes two more near IB

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

In separate incidents, the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone and seized another two along with a packet of narcotics attached to one of them near the international border (IB) in Punjab.

On the intervening night of November 14-15, BSF troops intercepted a drone near Mianwali village in the Tarn Taran sector, a BSF officer said.

During a joint search operation carried out with the Punjab Police on Wednesday morning, the drone was found in a broken condition in the fields adjacent to the village.

In another incident in the same sector, during a joint search operation on the outskirts of Kalash Havelian village on the basis of specific information, a drone was seized from the Harbhanjan platform adjacent to village

The BSF troops also found a suspicious item lying in the fields near Roranwala Khurd village in Amritsar sector. The troops found a drone along with a packet containing about 500 gm heroin wrapped with yellow adhesive tape from the fields.

