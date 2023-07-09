BSF shoots down Pak drone in Tarn Taran sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 8

The Border Security Force shot down a Pakistani drone that had intruded into Indian airspace in the Tarn Taran sector on Friday night.

The BSF detected the movement of a drone near Pallopati village around 9 pm on Friday. As per the drill, troops immediately tried to intercept the drone, a BSF officer said.

During a thorough search of the area on Saturday morning, BSF troops found a drone from the fields adjacent to Rajoke village in the same sector. The recovered drone is a DJI Matrice 350 RTK series quadcopter, he added.