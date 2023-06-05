BSF shoots down Pakistan drone in Amritsar border, seizes 3.2 kg heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Amritsar Sector and seized 3.2 kg narcotics on Sunday night.

"On June 4, at about 9.45 PM, BSF troops deployed in depth area, detected a Pakistani drone near Rattankhurd village in Amritsar district. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone and successfully downed it," a BSF officer said.

During subsequent search of the area, troops found a black coloured quadcopter, DJI Matrice 300-RTK, alongwith a consignment containing three packets suspected to contain heroin, attached to it, he added.

In the wee hours of June 3, the BSF, along with the Punjab Police, had seized 5.5 kg narcotics that were dropped by a drone near Rai village in Amritsar Sector.

On the intervening night of June 2 -3, BSF troops deployed in depth areas heard the sound of a drone and something being dropped in the fields , a BSF officer said.

A day before this, the BSF and Punjab Police had seized 2.5 kg narcotics that were suspected to be dropped by a drone in Fazilka Sector and apprehended two suspects.