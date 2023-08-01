BSF shoots down Pakistan drone, seizes 3 kg drugs

Chandigarh, July 31
The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone near the International Border in the Tarn Taran Sector on Sunday night and seized about 3 kg narcotics that it was ferrying into Indian territory.
“On July 30, at 9 pm, BSF troops deployed at the border heard the sound of a drone entering India from Pakistan near Kalash village in Tarn Taran district,” a BSF officer said.
As per the laid down drill, troops shot at the drone, he added.
A joint search operation with the Punjab Police was carried out in the area on Monday morning. During the search, troops found a large consignment, suspected to be heroin, in a packet wrapped with a yellow tape from the fields near the village.
The downed Pakistani drone, a hexacopter, was also recovered alongside, the officer said.
