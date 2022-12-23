BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Amritsar sector

New Delhi/Amritsar, December 23
A drone entering India from Pakistan through the international border in Punjab was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday, a spokesperson of the force said.
The unmanned aerial vehicle was detected at around 7.45am near the Pulmoran border post in the Amritsar sector.
"BSF troops fired at the drone and brought it down. The drone has been seized. A search of the area is in progress to find out if it has dropped any consignment," the spokesperson said.
This is the third straight day that the border-guarding force has shot down a drone in Punjab.
