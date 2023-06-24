BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Tarn Taran sector

Chandigarh, June 24
The Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down a Pakistani drone that had intruded into the Indian airspace in the Tarn Taran sector on Friday night.
On June 23, at around 9 pm, BSF troops detected the movement of a drone near TJ Singh village in Tarn Taran district. As per the laid- down drill, troops immediately acted to intercept the drone, a BSF officer said.
A joint search operation with Punjab Police was carried out on Saturday morning. At about 8.10 am, a drone in a broken condition was recovered from the fields adjacent to Lakhana village in the district, he added.
The drone is a quadcopter of DJI Matrice 300 RTK series.
BSF officials said another Pakistani drone had been found in Ferozepur sector on Saturday by the BSF and Punjab Police.
