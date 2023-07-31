BSF shoots down Pakistani drone, seizes 3kg drugs near border in Tarn Taran sector

Chandigarh, July 31
The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone near the International Border in the Tarn Taran sector on Sunday night and seized about 3 kg narcotics that it was ferrying into the Indian territory.
"On July 30, at about 9 pm, BSF troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a drone entering India from Pakistan near Kalash village in Tarn Taran district," a BSF official said.
Troops acted to intercept the drone by shooting at it, he added.
A joint search operation with Punjab Police was carried out in the area on Monday morning. During the search, troops found a large consignment suspected to be heroin in a packet wrapped in yellow tape from the fields near the village.
The drone, a hexacopter, was also recovered, the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 women paraded naked in Manipur sexual violence video move Supreme Court against state govt and Centre
Their petition is likely to be taken up by a Bench led by CJ...
Appeal to opposition not to disturb peace in Manipur, discuss matter in Parliament: Anurag Thakur
Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spent four days in Ma...
Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation
Meet at the Parliament House and highlight the ground realit...
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid opposition protest over Manipur
As the protests continue, the speaker appeals to the opposit...
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable goes to another bogi...