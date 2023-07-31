BSF shoots down Pakistani drone, seizes 3kg drugs near border in Tarn Taran sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 31

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone near the International Border in the Tarn Taran sector on Sunday night and seized about 3 kg narcotics that it was ferrying into the Indian territory.

"On July 30, at about 9 pm, BSF troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a drone entering India from Pakistan near Kalash village in Tarn Taran district," a BSF official said.

Troops acted to intercept the drone by shooting at it, he added.

A joint search operation with Punjab Police was carried out in the area on Monday morning. During the search, troops found a large consignment suspected to be heroin in a packet wrapped in yellow tape from the fields near the village.

The drone, a hexacopter, was also recovered, the official said.

#Border Security Force BSF #Pakistan #Tarn Taran