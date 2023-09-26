BSF shoots down two drones in Amritsar Sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 25

In different incidents, the Border Security Force shot down two China-made drones near the International Border in the Amritsar Sector on Monday. In the evening of September 25, the BSF troops intercepted a drone near Dhanoe Khurd village.

A search was carried out by the jawans ahead of the border fence and a drone was recovered from a paddy field

