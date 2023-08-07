BSF shoots down two Pakistani drones near border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran Sectors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 7

In separate incidents, the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down two Pakistani drone near the international border in the Amritsar and Tarn Taran Sectors on Sunday night. Both the downed drones were recovered by a joint BSF - Punjab Police team on Monday morning.

On August 6, at about 10 PM, BSF troops deployed at the border, heard the buzzing sound of a drone entering Indian territory from Pakistan near Rattan Khurd village, a BSF officer said.

As per the laid down drill, troops acted to intercept the drone by shooting at it, he added.

On the morning of August 7, a joint search operation with Punjab Police was carried out, during which a hexacopter along with a damaged battery was found from the fields near the village.

In the second incident, BSF troops heard the sound of a drone near Rajoke village in Tarn Taran district at about 3.30 AM and fired at it.

The drone, a Quadcopter DJI Matric RTK- 300, was recovered by a joint team from the fields adjacent to the village.

