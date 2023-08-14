BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder near border in Punjab's Pathankot

Chandigarh, August 14
The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a Pakistani intruder on the International Border in the Pathankot sector during the wee hours of Monday.
On August 14, at about 12.30 am, BSF troops observed suspicious movement of a Pakistani intruder ahead of the border fence near Simbal Sakol village in Pathankot district, a BSF officer said.
The troops challenged the intruder, but he did not stop and continued moving ahead. The troops opened fire in self-defence, neutralising him on the spot, he added.
On August 11, the BSF had shot dead a Pakistani intruder in the Tarn Taran Sector while he was trying to cross the border.
