BSF spots 3 Pakistani drones in Punjab's Ferozepur

Our Correspondent

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, November 9

The BSF troops deployed at border outpost Jagdish spotted three drones coming from the Pakistani side in this sector on Tuesday.

The BSF personnel fired several rounds and used illuminating bombs to bring down a drone spotted at around 9.50 pm.

Later, at around 10.10 pm, the drone-like object returned to the Pakistani side when the BSF personnel fired in its direction.

According to reports, the BSF troops spotted another drone at around 10.42 pm and fired 22 rounds and six illuminating bombs towards it.

Later, at around 10.55 pm, the drone returned to the Pakistani side.

The BSF troops observed a third drone at around 11.23 pm in the Indian territory and again fired 57 rounds and three illuminating bombs.

According to reports, the third sortie hasn’t returned to the Pakistani side yet.

