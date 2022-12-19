BSF spots drones in Punjab’s Gurdaspur; search operation launched

Gurdaspur, December 19
Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) launched a search operation after drone activities were recorded in two BSF posts under Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district.
Drones are believed to have entered the Gurdaspur sector from the Pakistani side along the International Border, BSF's Gurdaspur DIG Prabhakar Joshi said on Monday.
They were spotted at Chandu Wadala Post and Kassowal Post at around 10.30pm on Sunday, Joshi said.
The drones were immediately fired at, the DIG said, adding that another drone was spotted near the Chandu Wadala post around midnight.
A search operation is under way. Further information is awaited.
