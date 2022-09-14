BSF troops foil drone incursion bid in Ferozepur; open fire at 2 suspected smugglers but they manage to flee

Tribune News Service

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, September 14

The alert troops of BSF foiled another smuggling bid being carried out using a drone emanating from Pakistan. The incident took place on the intervening night of September 13-14. After spotting the drone the BSF sleuths fired at it but it retrieved back towards Pakistani side.

As per information, the BSF troops belonging to 103 Bn heard some humming sound of suspected flying object entering inside Indian side and further returning to Pakistan in two sorties. Though BSF troops tried to engage the suspected drone, it managed to escape. Later, the BSF troops cordoned the whole depth area and the escape routes around that place were chocked by troops.

Later, during search at night, a depth patrol party of BSF spotted a motorcycle near T-junction at Rajoke-Madar Road, which the BSF troops tried to stop. The bikers slowed down the motorcycle but later dodged the BSF party and sped away. BSF troops even fired on the smugglers in order to stop them but in vain.

BSF officials said the matter has been reported to the local police station and complaint lodged against the unknown suspects and further investigations were going on.