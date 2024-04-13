BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chhadbad from Patiala Lok Sabha seat

Chandigarh, April 13
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday declared Jagjit Chhadbad as the party candidate from Patiala Lok Sabha seat.
Chhadbad is the general secretary of the party’s Punjab unit. He had contested on BSP ticket from Rajpura in 2012 and from Ghanaur in 2017.
The BJP has fielded Lok Sabha member Preneet Kaur from the Patiala constituency.
Meanwhile, the Congress move to field Dr Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala has sparked strong protests from senior party leaders.
