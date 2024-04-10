Sangrur: BSP flays AAP for ignoring demands of palledars

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, April 9

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has criticised the AAP government for “adopting indifferent attitude” towards palledars (workers at grain markets), who have been agitating for three months, demanding abolition of contract labour system in foodgrain procurement agencies.

‘ABOLIsh CONTRACT SYSTEM’ The palledars (workers at grain market) have been demanding abolition of contract labour system by holding a pucca morcha since January 10 in Sangrur. First, they launched the morcha at New Grain Market, Sangrur, and later in mid of the February, they shifted it to Sangrur- Patiala highway, near the Chief Minister’s residence.

A team of the BSP, led by state general secretary Chamkaur Singh Veer visited the dharna site of the palledars on Sangrur-Patiala highway, near the residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and heard their grievances. The workers briefed them about their main demand — abolition of contract labour system from the foodgrain procurement agencies — and some other problems.

After talking to the palledars, Chamkaur Singh said that the Aam Aadmi Party had now become “khaas aadmi party” that had not been listening to the voice of the common masses. He said despite fixation of meeting with the palledars, the Chief Minister had not given them time to talk about their main demand.

He said the Punjab Government should immediately accept the demands of the palledars by holding a meeting with their action committee. He also said that in case the state government fails in accepting the demands of the palledars, the BSP would also organise dharnas to intensify the agitation.

A leader of the workers, Mohan Singh, said that before forming the government, Congress party had also promised them to abolish the contract labour system but neither the Congress party nor any other political party fulfilled the promise, due to which they had been holding protest to get their demands accepted and implemented.

