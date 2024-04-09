BSP names Jalalabad AAP MLA’s father as Ferozepur LS candidate

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, April 8

The BSP on Monday declared Surinder Kamboj (68), father of Aam Aadmi Party Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj, as the candidate from the Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat.

Surinder joined the BSP on Saturday in Jalandhar. His candidature was announced by BSP in-charge, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh Randhir Singh Beniwal in press release this afternoon. The party is learnt to have chosen the name of the AAP MLA’s father as the candidate to give a setback to the ruling party.

Was booked in extortion case Surinder Kamboj was booked in an extortion case in April last year after which his son had claimed that he had estranged relations with his father

He remained chairman of the Land Mortgage Bank, Jalalabad, and a member of the District Grievances Redressal Committee, Fazilka

Goldy, however, claims that he has not been in good terms with his dad for the past several years and hence he could have his own political affiliations.

A Congress rebel, who had joined AAP, Goldy had defeated SAD chief Sukhbir Badal in 2022 to make way in the Assembly. Though Surinder has remained embroiled in several controversies in the past and even has criminal cases against him, the party leadership is of the opinion that since he is a representative of the Kamboj community, which forms a large section of electorate in the area, he stands a good chance in the elections.

Surinder was booked in an extortion case in April last year after which his son had claimed that he had estranged relations with his father and that he could not be blamed for any of his illegal activities. Surinder was reportedly active in politics for over 30 years and had remained the chairman of the Land Mortgage Bank, Jalalabad, and a member of the District Grievances Redressal Committee, Fazilka.

The BSP had also announced the name of Rakesh Suman as its candidate from Hoshiarpur. This is the second LS seat in Punjab that the party has announced. The BSP had contested 2022 elections in alliance with SAD. State president of BSP Jasvir S Garhi said the names of other candidates too would be announced soon. On Kamboj’s selection, he said it was indicative that even the family members of AAP leaders were not in favour of the ruling party.

